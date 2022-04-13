Dr. Scott Kutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kutz, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Kutz, MD
Dr. Scott Kutz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Kutz works at
Dr. Kutz's Office Locations
3c Neurosurgery Inc.5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 133, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 244-3491Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I saw Dr. Kutz 3 years ago, I could hardly walk. Now I am able to play golf 3x per week. I still have some discomfort, but I feel great. He and his staff are the most caring people I have ever seen.
About Dr. Scott Kutz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023081254
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kutz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutz works at
Dr. Kutz has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kutz speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.