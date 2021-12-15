Overview

Dr. Scott Kuwada, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Kuwada works at Sam Evans MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.