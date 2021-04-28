Overview of Dr. Scott Laker, MD

Dr. Scott Laker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Laker works at CU Medicine Regenerative Medicine, Hand and Spine Center in Englewood, CO with other offices in Highlands Ranch, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.