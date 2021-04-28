Dr. Scott Laker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Laker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Laker, MD
Dr. Scott Laker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Laker works at
Dr. Laker's Office Locations
CU Medicine Regenerative Medicine Hand and Spine Center175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 694-3333Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CU Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation1500 Park Central Dr Ste 401, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lone Tree9548 Park Meadows Dr Fl 2, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 848-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laker is the best I have experienced for his interventions which have brought me significant pain relief for my several complex spine issues. He improved my quality of life. I have total respect & trust in him.
About Dr. Scott Laker, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1831236108
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laker has seen patients for Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Laker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laker.
