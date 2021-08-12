Dr. Scott Laker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Laker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Laker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Laker works at
Locations
Michigan Institute for Laparoscopic Surgery5839 W Maple Rd Ste 100, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 255-4380
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Performed complex hernia surgery, robotic. Explained surgery well and detailed results in report. Excellent outcome. Mostly pain free after 3 days, fully recovered in about a week. So far hernia looks 100% repaired. Very responsive office (Nurse Kim), available for questions.
About Dr. Scott Laker, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891735734
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Mc
- Ny University Bellvue
- NY Univ
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laker works at
Dr. Laker has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Laker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laker.
