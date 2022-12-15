See All Hand Surgeons in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Scott Langford, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.0 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Langford, MD

Dr. Scott Langford, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS

Dr. Langford works at Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Langford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists - Lee's Summit
    120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 246-4302
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Humerus Fracture
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Humerus Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr Langford is very thorough and answered all my questions. He is very nice!
    Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Langford, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639192123
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
