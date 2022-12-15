Overview of Dr. Scott Langford, MD

Dr. Scott Langford, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS



Dr. Langford works at Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.