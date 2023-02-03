Dr. Scott Lanoux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanoux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lanoux, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Lanoux, MD
Dr. Scott Lanoux, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Lanoux works at
Dr. Lanoux's Office Locations
-
1
Scott D Lanoux MD & Associates2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 900, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 455-9825
- 2 4324 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 107, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 883-7690
-
3
Scott D. Lanoux And Associates4324 Veterans Blvd # 107, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 883-7690
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lanoux?
I have been Dr. Lanoux's patient for over a year. I purposely sought him out based on many compelling reviews which characterized him as a competent and caring physician. I was concerned that my vision was compromised by cataracts. Dr. Lanoux confirmed that suspicion and then proceeded to perform cataract surgery on both of my eyes. In my case the procedure was complicated by the fact that I have Parkinson's Disease, for which reason Dr. Lanoux strongly encouraged me to opt for laser surgery. At a six-month check-up today I was pleased to learn that I now have 20/20 vision. So there is no question that Dr. Lanoux is a capable ophthalmologist. Just as importantly, he is a genuinely warm-hearted, utterly unpretentious doctor who treats his patients with respect, kindness and dignity. I am pleased to endorse him without reservation or qualification.
About Dr. Scott Lanoux, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922047406
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Berkshire Med Ctr
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanoux has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanoux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanoux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanoux works at
Dr. Lanoux speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanoux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanoux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanoux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanoux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.