Dr. Scott Lawrence, MD
Dr. Scott Lawrence, MD
Dr. Scott Lawrence, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New City, NY.
Scott Lawrence MD Pllc216 Congers Rd Ste 2E, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 639-9611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Without Dr. Lawrence I probably wouldn’t be alive right now. He’s an amazing doctor and an amazing person. Truly don’t know what I would do without him.
Dr. Scott Lawrence, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
