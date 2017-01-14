Overview of Dr. Scott Leary, MD

Dr. Scott Leary, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Leary works at Scripps Coastal Medical Center in Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.