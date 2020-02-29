Dr. Scott Leckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Leckman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Leckman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
Dr. Leckman works at
Locations
Scott Leckman, M.D. F.A.C.S.1220 E 3900 S Ste 3G, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 268-4924
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leckman performed surgery on me back in 2015 - and again this year FEB 2020. I appreciate his direct one on one consultation. He is direct and to the point. The entire staff at his office is Awesome.. MY PRE-OP / Surgery / recovery was excellent. I would Highly recommend Scott Leckman !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Scott Leckman, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1588637730
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- University Of Utah School Of Med Salt Lake City Ut|University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leckman works at
