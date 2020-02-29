See All General Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Scott Leckman, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Leckman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City

Dr. Leckman works at Scott Leckman, MD FACS TC in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scott Leckman, M.D. F.A.C.S.
    1220 E 3900 S Ste 3G, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 268-4924

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Acid Reflux Surgery
Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Acid Reflux Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Surgical Biopsy Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • EBMS
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Utah
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • SelectHealth
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Wise Provider Networks

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 29, 2020
    Dr Leckman performed surgery on me back in 2015 - and again this year FEB 2020. I appreciate his direct one on one consultation. He is direct and to the point. The entire staff at his office is Awesome.. MY PRE-OP / Surgery / recovery was excellent. I would Highly recommend Scott Leckman !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Curtis — Feb 29, 2020
    General Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1588637730
    University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
    University Of Utah School Of Med Salt Lake City Ut|University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
