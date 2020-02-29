Overview

Dr. Scott Leckman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City



Dr. Leckman works at Scott Leckman, MD FACS TC in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.