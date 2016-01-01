Overview of Dr. Scott Lecroy, MD

Dr. Scott Lecroy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lecroy works at Drs. Simon & Medlock Prtnr. in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.