Dr. Scott Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Hepatology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It was a very good visit. He explained everything about my concerns. He provides information about the medication (Entyvio) of whatever they plan in future.
About Dr. Scott Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1316022122
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
