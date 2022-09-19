Dr. Scott Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Lee, MD
Dr. Scott Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Adventist Health White Memorial.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Adventist Health Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 1400, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 307-8913
Glendale Adventist Spine and Orthopedic Center1500 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 401A, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 863-4446
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is an incredible doctor with a great bedside manner. He answers all questions in a calm, informative and reassuring way. He discusses options (if any) regarding surgical procedures, and puts one at ease regarding the surgery. Because of this, I was very comfortable and confident having him as my surgeon for a Cervical Disc Arthroplasty. I have been very pleased with the surgical outcome as well as Dr. Lee's follow-up with me post operatively.
About Dr. Scott Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1760790349
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego Medical Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
