Dr. Scott Leeds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leeds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Leeds, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Leeds, MD
Dr. Scott Leeds, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Leeds works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Leeds' Office Locations
-
1
Scott M. Leeds MD A Medical Corp.415 N Crescent Dr Ste 225, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 777-0159
- 2 9400 Brighton Way Ste 305, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 777-0159
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leeds?
I love Dr. Leeds! He's been my doc for over 10 years. He takes time, is a great listener and thoroughly wants to understand what is happening with you. I've had 45 minute appointments - unheard of in the medical world. He knows me by name and I'm a person, not a number. The office is intimate and friendly.
About Dr. Scott Leeds, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598738734
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leeds has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leeds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leeds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leeds works at
Dr. Leeds speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leeds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leeds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leeds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leeds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.