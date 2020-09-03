See All Family Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Scott Leeth, MD

Family Medicine
3.4 (34)
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Leeth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Leeth works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Duluth, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
    northside urgent care
    5610 Bethelview Rd Ste 500, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 205-2804
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 484-5316
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 224-1000
    Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Duluth
    3500 McClure Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 476-3636
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 03, 2020
    Dr. Leeth examined my mom (who recently celebrated her 90th birthday) x5 years ago at Masons Primary Care in Duluth, GA. And on the day of her initial visit with him he ordered tests and gave us a diagnosis & remedy before we returned to our 3hr drive out of state home. Prior to the visit we had over the the course of several months carried our mom to & from the local ER and/or primary care physician but no remedy or relief was achieved. Praying ???? that The Lord continues blessing Dr. Leeth to provide superb care & treatment.
    Joyce — Sep 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Scott Leeth, MD
    About Dr. Scott Leeth, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942362868
    Education & Certifications

    • University Al School Med Huntsville
    • University Alabama Huntsville
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
