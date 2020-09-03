Overview

Dr. Scott Leeth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Leeth works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Duluth, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.