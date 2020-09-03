Dr. Leeth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Leeth, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Leeth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
2
northside urgent care5610 Bethelview Rd Ste 500, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 205-2804
3
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
4
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
5
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Duluth3500 McClure Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 476-3636Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leeth examined my mom (who recently celebrated her 90th birthday) x5 years ago at Masons Primary Care in Duluth, GA. And on the day of her initial visit with him he ordered tests and gave us a diagnosis & remedy before we returned to our 3hr drive out of state home. Prior to the visit we had over the the course of several months carried our mom to & from the local ER and/or primary care physician but no remedy or relief was achieved. Praying ???? that The Lord continues blessing Dr. Leeth to provide superb care & treatment.
About Dr. Scott Leeth, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1942362868
Education & Certifications
- University Al School Med Huntsville
- University Alabama Huntsville
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
