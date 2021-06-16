Dr. Scott Leverage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leverage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Leverage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Leverage, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.
Dr. Leverage works at
Locations
Tri-State Gastroenterology425 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 655-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Leverage! He is very knowledgeable and caring. He takes time to listen to concerns and explain procedure results. He and his staff are great with follow up.
About Dr. Scott Leverage, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1700064995
Education & Certifications
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leverage has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leverage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leverage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leverage.
