Overview of Dr. Scott Lewis, DO

Dr. Scott Lewis, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and Russell County Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Lake Cumberland Rheumatology in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.