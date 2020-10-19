Dr. Scott Lewis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lewis, DO
Overview of Dr. Scott Lewis, DO
Dr. Scott Lewis, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and Russell County Hospital.

Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Cumberland Surgical Associates26 Oxford Way Ste A, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 802-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lewis and the staff have been wonderful and truly care about working to improve my RA condition.
About Dr. Scott Lewis, DO
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1336368505
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
