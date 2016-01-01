Dr. Scott Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lieberman, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Lieberman, MD
Dr. Scott Lieberman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman's Office Locations
Dr. Scott M Lieberman MD2825 N State Road 7 Ste 201, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (561) 589-6545Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Intensive Care Consortium1875 NW Corporate Blvd Ste 270, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (954) 751-1834
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Lieberman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1134412760
Education & Certifications
- CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
