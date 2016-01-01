Overview of Dr. Scott Lieberman, MD

Dr. Scott Lieberman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Lieberman works at Dr. Scott M Lieberman MD in Margate, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.