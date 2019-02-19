Overview

Dr. Scott Lieberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crockett, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Lieberman works at Crockett Clinic Llp in Crockett, TX with other offices in Tyler, TX, Jacksonville, TX and Quitman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.