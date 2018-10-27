Dr. Scott Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lim, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Lim, MD
Dr. Scott Lim, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
Richmond7101 Jahnke Rd Ste 500, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 545-3379Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr lim has been doing my catheterizations since I was very little, I’m almost 20 now. He always does an outstanding job, he’s saved me many, many open heart surgeries and when the odds are against me he does it without any complications! I’m forever grateful for everything he has done and continues to do. He’s the best!!!
About Dr. Scott Lim, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1780753319
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University School of Medicine (Dayton, Ohio)
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine and Science
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.