Dr. Scott Limstrom, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Limstrom, MD
Dr. Scott Limstrom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Central Peninsula General Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Limstrom works at
Dr. Limstrom's Office Locations
Alaska Retinal Consultants5600 B St, Anchorage, AK 99518 Directions (907) 561-1530MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Peninsula General Hospital
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant and friendly.
About Dr. Scott Limstrom, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1366421885
Education & Certifications
- U Of Ne
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Tucson Hospital Medical
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
