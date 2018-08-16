See All Neurologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Scott Lindhorst, MD

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Lindhorst, MD

Dr. Scott Lindhorst, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Lindhorst works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lindhorst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Pancytopenia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
All Lymphoma
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Astrocytoma
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Eye Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lumbar Puncture
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Reticulosarcoma
Schwannoma
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thymomas
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Vertebral Column Tumors
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 16, 2018
    Dr. Lindhorst is a very kind and caring man. This calming prifessional expert is exactly what we needed. He is treating my wife Donna for CNS Lymphoma. He has come in early and he has stayed way late to treat us like we were in his family. Incredible care by he and the entire staff here at MUSC. World Class Expert Care by a World Class Dr. Lindhorst. God Bless You!
    Ray Smith in Summerville , SC — Aug 16, 2018
    Dr. Scott Lindhorst, MD
    About Dr. Scott Lindhorst, MD

    • Neurology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1851503551
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Ctr
    • University of Alabama (UAB) and Birmingham VA Medical Center
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Lindhorst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindhorst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindhorst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindhorst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindhorst works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Lindhorst’s profile.

    Dr. Lindhorst has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindhorst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindhorst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindhorst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

