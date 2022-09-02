See All General Dentists in Centennial, CO
Dr. Scott Lindsay, DMD

Dentistry
4.8 (56)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Scott Lindsay, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Centennial, CO. They completed their residency with Misch Center

Dr. Lindsay works at Peak Dental Care in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Dental Care
    7920 S University Blvd Ste 200, Centennial, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 248-6716
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Composite Fillings
Dental Bonding
Bone Grafting
Composite Fillings
Dental Bonding

Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 02, 2022
    By far the best dentist I've ever visited. Dr Lindsay is an extremely talented, patient, and highly competent dentist, providing multiple services all in one place. He's a true artist when it comes to resolving dental issues that I have personally dealt with for years. His staff is also highly organized and runs the office like the professionals they are. I highly recommend Dr Lindsay to anyone seeking outstanding dental care.
    About Dr. Scott Lindsay, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477681005
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Misch Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Lindsay, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindsay works at Peak Dental Care in Centennial, CO. View the full address on Dr. Lindsay’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

