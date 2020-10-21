See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Scott Lintner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Lintner, MD

Dr. Scott Lintner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Orthoindy Hospital.

Dr. Lintner works at OrthoIndy Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Baker’s Cyst and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lintner's Office Locations

    Northwest Surgery Center
    8450 Northwest Blvd Ste 125, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 802-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Orthoindy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Baker’s Cyst
Runner's Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Baker’s Cyst
Runner's Knee

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Oct 21, 2020
    Unfortunately my body requires orthopedic services from time to time. OrthoIndy provides excellent services. While I cannot compare them to any other provider, I have no incentive to. Prompt (even in afternoon appointments) and professional! Dr. Lintner has earned my trust!
    — Oct 21, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Lintner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003868654
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    • Indiana University Medical Center
    Internship
    • In Univ Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Lintner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lintner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lintner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lintner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lintner works at OrthoIndy Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Lintner’s profile.

    Dr. Lintner has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Baker’s Cyst and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lintner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lintner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lintner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lintner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lintner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

