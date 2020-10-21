Overview of Dr. Scott Lintner, MD

Dr. Scott Lintner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Orthoindy Hospital.



Dr. Lintner works at OrthoIndy Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Baker’s Cyst and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.