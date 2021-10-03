Overview

Dr. Scott Lippe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Lippe works at Heart Med in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.