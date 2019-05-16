See All Urologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Scott Litwiller, MD

Urology
2.9 (28)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Litwiller, MD

Dr. Scott Litwiller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Litwiller works at Urologic Specialists Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Joplin, MO and Broken Arrow, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Litwiller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urologic Specialists of Oklahoma Inc
    10901 E 48TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 749-8765
  2. 2
    100 Mercy Way Ste 530, Joplin, MO 64804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 556-3828
  3. 3
    Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
    1000 W Boise Cir, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 798-8901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Joplin
  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Incontinence
Atrophic Vaginitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Incontinence
Atrophic Vaginitis

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 16, 2019
    Dr Litwiler was very knowledgeable, thoughtful and concerned for my well-being. He included my husband in the conversation and decision making after explaining all my options. We opted to defer to his professional opinion on the best course of treatment. He asked if we needed time to discuss and pray about it. We had already discussed and prayed. I am looking forward to having a pain free intimate relationship with my husband and, not have to worry about incontinence in public places.Dr Litwiler and his entire staff has been wonderful. I'll update after my surgery as to how it goes. I'm expecting great results!
    — May 16, 2019
    About Dr. Scott Litwiller, MD

    • Urology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1558382028
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California At Berkeley
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Litwiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litwiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Litwiller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Litwiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Litwiller has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litwiller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Litwiller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litwiller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litwiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litwiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

