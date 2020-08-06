Overview of Dr. Scott London, MD

Dr. Scott London, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. London works at New West Physicians in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.