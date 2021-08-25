Overview of Dr. Scott Lucas, MD

Dr. Scott Lucas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Oklahoma Heart Hospital North and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Lucas works at Scot K Lucas MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.