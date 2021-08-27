Overview of Dr. Scott Lucchese, MD

Dr. Scott Lucchese, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Lucchese works at University of Missouri Columbia Dermatology in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.