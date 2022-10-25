Dr. Scott Lukens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lukens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lukens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Lukens, MD
Dr. Scott Lukens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Brodstone Healthcare, CHI Health St. Francis, Gothenburg Health and Memorial Community Health.
Dr. Lukens works at
Dr. Lukens' Office Locations
Central Nebraska Orthopedics &Sports Medicine, Grand Island ,NE620 N Diers Ave Ste 200, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 384-5400Monday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Cozad1803 Papio Ln, Cozad, NE 69130 Directions (308) 784-3535
Easton Dermatology1536 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (732) 456-7777Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brodstone Healthcare
- CHI Health St. Francis
- Gothenburg Health
- Memorial Community Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The office is clean and staff are very friendly and knowledgeable. My wait was not long maybe 5minutes. Dr.Anderson was very caring and explained everything answered all my questions. I had spinal surgery and he did a wonderful job. Tina Stingham is excellent I've seen her for follow up very detailed and knowledgeable caring. They both makes sure everything that can be done is done. Would recommend this office to anyone that needs help and tired of being in pain. They are concerned and answer any and all questions. The x-ray technicians are very concerned with making sure you are not in any pain and don't rush the x-ray and give you time to adjust while doing their work. Great place to go for help to relieve your pain and stress
About Dr. Scott Lukens, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396038956
Education & Certifications
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- BYU
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lukens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lukens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lukens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lukens has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lukens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lukens speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lukens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lukens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lukens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lukens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.