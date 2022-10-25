Overview of Dr. Scott Lukens, MD

Dr. Scott Lukens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Brodstone Healthcare, CHI Health St. Francis, Gothenburg Health and Memorial Community Health.



Dr. Lukens works at Central Nebraska Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Cozad, NE and Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.