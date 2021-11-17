Dr. Scott Lunin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lunin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lunin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Lunin, MD
Dr. Scott Lunin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lunin works at
Dr. Lunin's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sarasota1970 Golf St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 957-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lunin?
Perfect..Dr. Lunin has the best staff I have ever dealt with. Prompt, professional, and caring..They are perfect representatives of the best Doctor I have had the pleasure of knowing in my 40 years as a patient. I have had dealings with great institutions like Columbia University Medical Center, The Cleveland Clinic, and Sloan Kettering. Several of my surgeons are world-famous..In my book, if I had to choose one Doctor to treat a loved one Scott Lunin would be my choice.
About Dr. Scott Lunin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1003807645
Education & Certifications
- Duke University - MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Duke University - MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Duke University - MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lunin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lunin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lunin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lunin works at
Dr. Lunin has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lunin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lunin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lunin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lunin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lunin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.