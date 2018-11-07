See All Psychiatrists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Scott Lurie, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Scott Lurie, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Lurie, MD

Dr. Scott Lurie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Duke University.

Dr. Lurie works at Mecklenburg Psychological Group in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Chelsea Sams, PA-C
Chelsea Sams, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Alan Arauz, MD
Dr. Alan Arauz, MD
3.0 (6)
View Profile
Lucinda Agbewali, FNP
Lucinda Agbewali, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Lurie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mecklenburg Psychological Group
    1132 Greenwood Clfs, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 376-6577
  2. 2
    Scott N Lurie MD
    1808 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 376-6577

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lurie?

Nov 07, 2018
Top notch man who takes the time to listen and provides solutions that work.
Thomas Isaacs — Nov 07, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Scott Lurie, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Lurie, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lurie to family and friends

Dr. Lurie's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lurie

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Lurie, MD.

About Dr. Scott Lurie, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417967803
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Duke University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Lurie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lurie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lurie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lurie works at Mecklenburg Psychological Group in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lurie’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lurie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lurie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Scott Lurie, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.