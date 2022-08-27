See All Podiatric Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.9 (108)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM

Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Podiatric Practice Management

Dr. Lurie works at Park Avenue Podiatry Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Lurie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park Avenue Podiatry Associates
    133 E 58th St Ste 407, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 793-4138
    Monday
    11:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritic Foot & Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone and Joint Repair Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Chronic Lateral Ankle Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Treatment (EPAT)  Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
MLS Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Pediatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shock Wave Therapy Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lurie?

    Aug 27, 2022
    Here is how I got my FICO score to 785 from as low as 430, due to my diabetic condition I got a setback on my payments owing to medical bills, my world started falling apart because I wanted to rent a home and take some loans and I couldn’t. I kept looking for someone who could help fix my credit to no avail, until May this year when I met Hack West through a friend whom they had worked for. They boosted my credit in 9 days and restored my dignity. I was able to get a loan and pay for a home. You can contact them via HACKWESTat WRITEME dot COM
    Jeremy Daniel Mastin — Aug 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lurie to family and friends

    Dr. Lurie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lurie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM.

    About Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609836964
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Podiatric Practice Management
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • 1985
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • City University of NY Queens College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lurie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lurie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lurie works at Park Avenue Podiatry Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lurie’s profile.

    Dr. Lurie has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lurie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lurie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lurie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.