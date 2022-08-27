Overview of Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM

Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Podiatric Practice Management



Dr. Lurie works at Park Avenue Podiatry Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.