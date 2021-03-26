Overview of Dr. Scott Mabee, MD

Dr. Scott Mabee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Mabee works at Uh Fairlawn Family Medicine in Akron, OH with other offices in Fairlawn, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.