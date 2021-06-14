Dr. Scott Mackenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Mackenzie, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Mackenzie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
Scott Mackenzie355 Union Blvd Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 463-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was friendly, professional and helpful. They addressed all my questions and made my uncomfortable reason for my visit very comfortable.
About Dr. Scott Mackenzie, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568501997
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- University of Colorado Denver Affiliated Hospitals
- Colorado University UCHSC
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Colorado State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackenzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackenzie has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mackenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.