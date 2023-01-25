Overview of Dr. Scott Maling, DPM

Dr. Scott Maling, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their residency with Carl T Hayden Vamc Phoenix Az



Dr. Maling works at Integrated Diagnostic Center in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion Surgery and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.