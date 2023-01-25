Dr. Scott Maling, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Maling, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scott Maling, DPM
Dr. Scott Maling, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their residency with Carl T Hayden Vamc Phoenix Az
Dr. Maling's Office Locations
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wish all my doctors were more like Dr. Maling. Not only is he knowledgeable, but he takes the time to explain his diagnosis to the level you are comfortable with. And he doesn’t make you feel foolish for asking questions. He has great bedside manner. I can (and tried) finding doctors closer to me after I moved, but he is worth the drive. Learned my lesson there!
About Dr. Scott Maling, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780643395
Education & Certifications
- Carl T Hayden Vamc Phoenix Az
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maling has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion Surgery and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Maling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maling.
