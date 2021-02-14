Overview of Dr. Scott Manthei, DO

Dr. Scott Manthei, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Manthei works at Nevada Ear & Sinus Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.