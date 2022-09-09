Dr. Scott Marberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Marberry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Marberry, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Oklahoma City and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Marberry works at
Family Medical Centers14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 435-0600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He will take care of all your concerns
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1972914174
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- FLORIDA HOSPITAL
- 2015|FLORIDA HOSPITAL
- Univ of OK Coll of Med|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Oklahoma City
- Family Practice, Obesity Medicine and Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Marberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marberry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marberry works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.