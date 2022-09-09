Overview

Dr. Scott Marberry, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Oklahoma City and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Marberry works at Physicians Group Services, PA in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.