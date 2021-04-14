Dr. Scott Margolis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Margolis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Margolis' Office Locations
Red Oak Office17215 Red Oak Dr Ste 102, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-4114Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Woodlands Office17450 St Lukes Way Ste 190, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (281) 444-4114Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 3 425 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 109, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 883-4849
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Margolis is always cheerful and professional. He is demonstrates profound knowledge and has a compassionate demeanor. I highly recommend him for foot care.
About Dr. Scott Margolis, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margolis accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolis has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.