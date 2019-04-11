Overview of Dr. Scott Markham, DO

Dr. Scott Markham, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Markham works at M&M Eye Institute - Prescott in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.