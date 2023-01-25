Overview of Dr. Scott Markowitz, MD

Dr. Scott Markowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Markowitz works at ENT and Allergy Associates - East Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.