Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Marsh, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scott Marsh, DPM
Dr. Scott Marsh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Findlay, OH.
Dr. Marsh's Office Locations
1
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio1501 Bright Rd, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 424-0131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
2
Blanchard Valley Hospital1900 S Main St, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 423-4500
3
Ohio Orthopaedics/Sports Medcn27 St Lawrence Dr Ste 102, Tiffin, OH 44883 Directions (419) 448-7424
4
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio, Inc801 Medical Dr Ste A, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 222-6622
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Appreciated the smooth and quick service. Appreciated the explanation of the problem and solution. Just wish implementing the solution could be done earlier than 2 months. But good to know there is a solution! Thanks so much.
About Dr. Scott Marsh, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Marsh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsh has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.