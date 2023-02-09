See All Podiatrists in Findlay, OH
Dr. Scott Marsh, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Scott Marsh, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (51)
Map Pin Small Findlay, OH
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Scott Marsh, DPM

Dr. Scott Marsh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Findlay, OH. 

Dr. Marsh works at Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio in Findlay, OH with other offices in Tiffin, OH and Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
4.3 (43)
View Profile
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Ryon Wiska, DPM
Dr. Ryon Wiska, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Marsh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio
    1501 Bright Rd, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 424-0131
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Blanchard Valley Hospital
    1900 S Main St, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 423-4500
  3. 3
    Ohio Orthopaedics/Sports Medcn
    27 St Lawrence Dr Ste 102, Tiffin, OH 44883 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 448-7424
  4. 4
    Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio, Inc
    801 Medical Dr Ste A, Lima, OH 45804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 222-6622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blanchard Valley Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marsh?

    Feb 09, 2023
    Appreciated the smooth and quick service. Appreciated the explanation of the problem and solution. Just wish implementing the solution could be done earlier than 2 months. But good to know there is a solution! Thanks so much.
    Kerris Wright — Feb 09, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Marsh, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Marsh, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marsh to family and friends

    Dr. Marsh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marsh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Marsh, DPM.

    About Dr. Scott Marsh, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679762827
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marsh has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Marsh, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.