Dr. Scott Martin, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Martin, MD

Dr. Scott Martin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with New Orleans East Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at Excelth Family Health Center in New Orleans, LA.

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Excelth Family Health Center
    Excelth Family Health Center
9900 Lake Forest Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127
(504) 620-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  New Orleans East Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 05, 2022
    Excellent Doctor
    Ayman Ayyad — Oct 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Martin, MD

    Internal Medicine
    11 years of experience
    English
    1346516333
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Martin works at Excelth Family Health Center in New Orleans, LA.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

