Dr. Scott Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Daniel J. Townsend MD PC175 CAMBRIDGE ST, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-4796
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Martin came highly recommended by a friend who had major shoulder surgery. My son who’s 15 plays baseball at a high level. He had a collision while playing and fell funny, leading to shoulder pain. We saw Dr Martin, his PA and Monica, his Admin at Patriot’s place. The entire experience was amazing. The time he took examining my son and explaining every detail about his injury was great. He said what he thought the issue was, scheduled a MRI. His diagnosis was spot on, a SLAP tear of his Labrum that thankfully healed itself, no surgery, just PT. He made my son feel like everything he said mattered, focused on him, not me as his parent. He was fantastic, great experience. My friend who had surgery made a full recovery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- American Sports Med Institute Al
- Amer Sports Med Inst, Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery
- Thomas Jefferson Med Center Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
