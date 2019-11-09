Overview of Dr. Scott Martin, MD

Dr. Scott Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Daniel J. Townsend MD PC in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.