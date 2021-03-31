Overview of Dr. Scott Massa, MD

Dr. Scott Massa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Massa works at Physician Assocs Good Sam Delhi in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.