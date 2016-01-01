Dr. Scott Matson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Matson, DMD
Overview of Dr. Scott Matson, DMD
Dr. Scott Matson, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in North Logan, UT. They graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.
Dr. Matson's Office Locations
Logan Oral Surgery3125 N Main St Ste 103, North Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5741
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Matson, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1942474440
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Dentistry
