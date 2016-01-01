See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in North Logan, UT
Dr. Scott Matson, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Matson, DMD

Dr. Scott Matson, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in North Logan, UT. They graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.

Dr. Matson works at Logan Oral Surgery in North Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Logan Oral Surgery
    3125 N Main St Ste 103, North Logan, UT 84341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5741

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cache Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction

Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Scott Matson, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942474440
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Matson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matson works at Logan Oral Surgery in North Logan, UT. View the full address on Dr. Matson’s profile.

    Dr. Matson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

