Dr. Scott Mattson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Mattson, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2651 E Discovery Pkwy, Bloomington, IN 47408 Directions (812) 353-5252
-
2
Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital601 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 353-5252
-
3
Bloomington Endoscopy Center LLC550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 676-4144
-
4
Iu Health Physicians Fort Wayne7411 Hope Dr Ste C, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 234-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Mattson, DO
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1477523645
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Ind U/Richard Roudebush Va Med Ctr
- Chicago Osteo Mc/Rush-Presby-St Lukes Mc
- Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
