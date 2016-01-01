Dr. Scott McClatchey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClatchey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McClatchey, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott McClatchey, MD
Dr. Scott McClatchey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago.
Dr. McClatchey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McClatchey's Office Locations
-
1
Naval Medical Center San Diego34800 Bob Wilson Dr Ste 2, San Diego, CA 92134 Directions (619) 532-6700
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClatchey?
About Dr. Scott McClatchey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1932189164
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClatchey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClatchey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClatchey works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McClatchey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClatchey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClatchey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClatchey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.