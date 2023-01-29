Dr. Scott McCusker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCusker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McCusker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, 3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816. Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, 6555 Coyle Ave Ste 190, Carmichael, CA 95608. Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Please verify insurance information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. McCusker and his staff are excellent! They explain everything very well before, during, and after the procedure and beyond. McCusker was quick to assist with pain med refill issues even on-call on the weekend. He even took extra time to patiently reassure my post surgery questions on his day off. Surgery went great! Rhinoplasty, Septoplasty, and Turbinate surgery in one- recovery has been long and tough (be prepared and listen the the doctor for aftercare)- in the end well worth the struggle. Results are wonderful! I can breathe again after 20 years of only one side breathing, and my nose is straight and pretty. No regrets! FYI- don't skimp on the nasal rinsing, you can't do it enough... even two months out, I highly recommend keeping up with the rinsing as McCusker and his staff encouraged! So happy! Thanks Dr. McCusker and team!
- San Antonion Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- Northwestern McGaw Medical Center
- Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Mercy General Hospital
