Dr. Scott McCusker, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott McCusker, MD

Dr. Scott McCusker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. McCusker works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCusker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 190, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Abnormal Thyroid
Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Apnea Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Disease and Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sudden Deafness and-or Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Mass Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott McCusker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1235337130
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • San Antonion Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern McGaw Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott McCusker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCusker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCusker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCusker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. McCusker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCusker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCusker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCusker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

