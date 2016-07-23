Overview of Dr. Scott McDaniel, MD

Dr. Scott McDaniel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Lake Martin Community Hospital.



Dr. McDaniel works at Montgomery Cancer Center in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening, Rh Incompatibility Screening and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.