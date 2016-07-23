See All Oncologists in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Scott McDaniel, MD

Medical Oncology
3.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott McDaniel, MD

Dr. Scott McDaniel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Lake Martin Community Hospital.

Dr. McDaniel works at Montgomery Cancer Center in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening, Rh Incompatibility Screening and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McDaniel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carmichael Imaging
    4145 Carmichael Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 273-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center East
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic
  • Lake Martin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Osteoporosis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Osteoporosis

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 23, 2016
    Such a sweet, caring compassionate doctor. Montgomery is blessed to have him here.
    elmore, al — Jul 23, 2016
    About Dr. Scott McDaniel, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780623850
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Birmingham
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDaniel works at Montgomery Cancer Center in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. McDaniel’s profile.

    Dr. McDaniel has seen patients for Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening, Rh Incompatibility Screening and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDaniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

