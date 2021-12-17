Overview of Dr. Scott McGarvey, MD

Dr. Scott McGarvey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Med Sch and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Regions Hospital.



Dr. McGarvey works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.