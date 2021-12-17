See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Edina, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Scott McGarvey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott McGarvey, MD

Dr. Scott McGarvey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Med Sch and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Regions Hospital.

Dr. McGarvey works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGarvey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Orthopedics - Edina
    4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
  • Regions Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Hammer Toe
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Hammer Toe
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 17, 2021
    I went to Dr. McCarvey for bunion surgery in December, 2021. Dr. McCarvey explained everything very clearly from the initial consult appointment through my post-op checkup. He wasn't rushed, and clearly answered all of my questions. I was especially appreciative of his pre-op information and calm demeanor on the day of the surgery. Post-op instructions were very clear, and he made sure I understood how diligent I would need to be in following post-op instructions for the best healing experience with my foot. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. McCarvey for similar surgeries.
    Shari — Dec 17, 2021
    About Dr. Scott McGarvey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205943255
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advanced Foot & Ankle Surgery Fellowship At Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Mayo Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott McGarvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGarvey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGarvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGarvey works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN. View the full address on Dr. McGarvey’s profile.

    Dr. McGarvey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGarvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. McGarvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarvey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGarvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGarvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

